The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) says all train services will continue contrary to its earlier announcement suspending services as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The NRC board and management had in a statement released to the media by the NRC Deputy Director Public Relations, Mr. Yakub Mahmood at the weekend, said that all train services would be suspended from today.

Mahmood had said that the management’s position in a statement entitled: “NRC stops all passengers train services,” was to curb spread of the coronavirus.

However, in another statement by Mahmood on Saturday evening, the NRC said: “Further to the earlier statement, the board and management have reviewed the situation and decided to provide passengers train services.”

The statement however, listed the conditions for boarding trains to include that passengers must provide full names, address, date of birth and means of identity.

It urged all passengers to cooperate with any other measures put in place to protect travellers from contracting the pandemic.

Speaking to journalists, the Lagos Railway District Manager, Mr. Jerry Oche, said the free-train ride on the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail line remains suspended.

The Lagos-Ogun Mass Transit Train Services of the corporation is usually hugely crowded with hundreds sitting on the roof top of moving trains.