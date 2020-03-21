Gusau – Zamfara Commissioner of Security and Home Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Dauran, has confirmed the kidnap of the District Head of Wuya in Anka Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking to in Gusau on Saturday, Dauran said, “it is lamentable that these unrepentant bandits can still come into communities to carryout criminal activities in the state.

“It is true the the district head, of Wuya, Alhaji Umar was kidnapped today (Saturday), and immediately on receipt of the unfortunate incident, we mobilised security personnel comprising the army and the police to the bushes in the area.

“Currently they are on trail of the criminals, I can assure you that we will catch them,” he said.

He stated that the security personnel were also supported by some repentant bandits who had earlier embraced peace.

NAN quotes an eye witness, Alhaji Muhammadu Biyu as saying that the monarch, his son, Mannir Umar and the Imam, Liman Murtala were kidnapped at gun point in a mosque during the day’s afternoon prayer by a group of bandits who entered the town on motorcycles.

He said on their arrival, the bandits went straight into the mosque while the people were observing the afternoon congregational prayers and whisked away the victims.

The commissioner reassured the people of the state that the state government would not relent until lasting peace was achieved in the state. (NAN)