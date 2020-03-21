Lagos – The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has said that there is no hard evidence that Chloroquine is effective in preventing or managing COVID-19.

Abayomi said that the state government will conduct clinical trial on the effectiveness of Chloroquine in the prevention or management of COVID-19 infection.

Abayomi made this known on Friday in Lagos on COVID-19 update.

He said that the clinical trial would be initiated against the fast spreading news that Chloroquine could be effective in preventing and managing COVID19.

The commissioner, however, said that the use of Chloroquine drug, has not yet been ascertained as an effective treatment of Coronavirus disease.

He added that the state was still observing the global research space to clearly define the efficiency of the drug in the control of the diseases.

“We do not have any hard evidence that Chloroquine is effective in preventing or managing COVID-19.

“We are watching the global research space to clearly define its efficiency in COVID19,” Abayomi said.

According to him, Chloroquine has significant side effects and should not be used without medical supervision; it may cause more harm than good.

He added that the public should await his directives for the use of Chloroquine, thus advised against using it without medical supervision.

Abayomi urged the public not to panic, but abide strictly to instructions of the government, assuring that the state government was committed to containing the spread of the virus.

He appealed to citizens not to exploit the present situation of COVID-19 to hike or hoard domestic consumables toward enriching themselves.

COVID-19: Kebbi Govt. orders closure of schools

Abayomi urged the citizens to continue to collaborate with the state government in the quest to make Lagos a disease free society.

Also the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has only given its approval to May and Baker, a Pharmaceutical Company, to produce more Chloroquine as a clinical trial for the cure of coronavirus.

NAFDAC’s Director-General {D-G}, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, said this in a statement made available in Abuja on Saturday.

The D-G said that the approval for more production of the drug to check the menace of coronavirus followed the recommendation by the United States’ National Agency for Food and Control.

She said that the trial was also necessary since coronavirus symptoms were similar to that of malaria; hence, the need to give Chloroquine a trial in the regard.

“NAFDAC has approved Chloroquine as a clinical trial for the treatment of coronavirus.

“Directive has been given to May and Baker (M and B) to manufacture the drug in case it will be needed on emergency in the country.’’

NAFDAC’s D-G said that part of the agency’s responsibilities was to ensure that Nigerians have access to safe and essential medicines.

She added in the statement that pharmaceutical companies with capacity for the production of Chloroquine should seek NAFDAC’s approval so as to make the drug available for public use.

President Donald Trump of the United States of America had on Thursday, March 19, announced that the U.S. had approved the anti-malaria drug, Chloroquine, for use as a treatment against coronavirus.

NAFDAC said in its statement that the World Health Organisation (WHO), however, was yet to announce and approve any treatment for coronavirus pandemic.