A group of pensioners from the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has been formed by retirees of the agency to cater for their well being.

Engr Kester Omotayo vice president General Lagos zone of Federal Ministry told journalists at the airport in Ikeja that all NAMA Pensioners operating under the auspices of Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has ceased to belong to the Nigeria Union of Pensioners due to irreconcilable differences.

According to Engineer Omotayo, the new body will be known as Airspace Management Pensioners Association of Nigeria (AMPAN) stressing that pensioners in NAMA, others in government parastatals and like-minded esteemed friends and Pensioners from Private Sectors have fused and formed another Trade Union body, known as the Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners Association’ of Nigeria (FEPPPAN) as their new umbrella

Omotayo said the monopoly of the NUP has finally been broken by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment through the Registrar of Trade Unions, the appropriate government organs authorized to legalize such bodies.

He explained that the NUP in NAMA was not bothered about their welfare but interested in their check-off dues adding that the nonchalant attitude of the NUP led to them forming All Sectors Union (ASU) in NAMA.

He said there were so many in reconcilable differences between them and the NUP

Omotayo revealed that after several attempts by their parent body to stop the formation of the union at the law the court, AMPAN came out victoriously and the union was registered by the ministry of Labour.

The union leader remarked that it was time to settle down and pursue aggressively welfare of pensioners saying that some pensioners were not being paid as at when due.

Omotayo explained that the government was doing as much as possible for pensioners saying that there was no reason for pensioners unions but for the managers of the system that made things difficult for them.

He assured that the aviation sector will embrace all agencies in the sector including NAMA, FAAN, NCAA and NCAT

While seeking for individual and collective understanding and support he enjoined the management of NAMA and members across the country for the continued success of the union to give the it full cooperation

He said became necessary as they planned to work together with management and staff to prepare a functional, conducive and welcoming platform for existing workers, so that when they retire.

About 76 parastatals across the country are members while presently, NAMA has about 500 with delegates conference scheduled for next week Thursday where the first executive members will be elected to run the affairs of the association.