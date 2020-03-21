By Philip Clement, Abuja

The Federal Inland Revenue Service has refuted reports making rounds that it’s staff has tested positive to Covid-19.



In a statement on Saturday by it’s director of Communications, Abdullahi Ismaila Ahmad, the FIRS described the news as untrue.



“The attention of the Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Muhammad Nami and the Management of the Service has been drawn to the fake news making the rounds on Social Media that a member of staff at the FIRS has tested positive to COVID-19.



“The Service hereby states unequivocally that no member of staff at the FIRS has tested positive to COVID-19 as being peddled on Social Media.



“The Service can confirm that a member of staff who went to pick his wife from the airport following her return from a trip abroad is currently and voluntarily observing the Federal Government advisory of self-isolation alongside his spouse at the couple’s home since Monday.



“Both husband and wife have not visited any FIRS offices or events since the wife retuned to Nigeria last Sunday. More importantly, both husband and wife have only been in self-isolation for five days and have NOT tested positive to Covid-19,” the FIRS director stated.

The statement further stated that all FIRS offices have taken necessary precautions to protect both Staff and taxpayers from Covid-19 through such safety measures as social distancing, temperature testing, disabling of the biometric sign in, and provision of hand sanitizers for staff and visitors.

The FIRS urged Nigerians to disregard the claim that an FIRS official has tested positive to Covid-19.

