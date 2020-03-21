At FBNInsurance, prompt settlement of customer’s claims are key to the success of their business; this has also continually boost customers’ confidence and trust in the company.

The 2018 Most Profitable Life Insurance Company in Nigeria, FBNInsurance Limited, paid the sum of N9.92 billion claims in 2019 as against N4.31bn in 2018.

According to the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of FBNInsurance, Val Ojumah, “As a responsive and reliable an insurer that keeps its promises, we promptly paid claims to our clients to the tune of N9.92bn which is a 130% increase from N4.31bn paid in 2018. Our strategy remains providing financial security for our esteemed customers and as always, we will not fail to exceed our customers’ and stakeholders’ expectations.”

Commenting on the company’s commitment to customers’ satisfaction at the 5th Customer Forum organised by the insurer in Uyo, a customer who pleaded anonymity said, “FBNInsurance is one insurer I am proud to be associated with because of their commitment to ensuring customer’s satisfaction and happiness. I can boldly say I have no regrets buying insurance policies from this reputable insurance company, FBNInsurance. With them, I go to sleep without worries.”

Recall that FBNInsurance recently won the 2019 Best Life Insurance Company in Nigeria Award at the World Finance Award held in London.

FBNInsurance Limited is an FBNHoldings Company associated with the Sanlam Group of South Africa.