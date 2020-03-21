As the Nigerian government joins efforts being made globally to contain the spread of COVID-19, are you among many people who still think that the Coronavirus COVID-19 is not in the country?

The Nigeria Minister of Health on Saturday announced that Nigeria now has 10 new cases of #COVID19 in Lagos and FCT.

He said that the total cases in Nigeria has now risen to 22

In Lagos we have 16, FCT 3, Ekiti 1 & Ogun 2.

2 have been discharged.

Are you still skeptical about the Coronavirus and how easily it can spread?

Do you take the needed precaution when you go out or even at home ?

Do you think that you can not contract Coronavirus?

The Minister of Health speaking said all the new cases of COVID-19 involves Nigerians, 9 returning from Canada, France, Netherlands, Spain & UK, 1 close contact of a known case. In FCT, the cases are being treated at Uni. of Abuja Teaching Hosp., Gwagwalada.

In Lagos, the cases are being treated at Infectious Disease Hosp., Lagos.

