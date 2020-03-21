Kaduna State Ministry of Health has assured that the Infectious Disease Control Centre (IDCC) is ready to receive any case of the coronavirus pandemic as a critical care team is on standby to support the centre.

A statement issued by the Ministry on Saturday said that Dr Amina Mohammed-Baloni, the Commissioner for Health, gave the assurance that IDCC has been strengthened.

The statement which was signed by the commissioner, said that Dr Mohammed-Baloni had met with the Chief Medical Directors of Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), National Ear Care Centre and representatives of the National Eye Centre in order to achieve this.

The commissioner further said that health workers had been trained following the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Case Management Protocols.

“This training is being cascaded to frontline health workers with the support of World Health Organisation (WHO) and other partners,’’ she added.

The statement recalled that an Emergency Operations Committee (EOC), comprising all relevant stakeholders was set up on Feb. 28, adding that it met twice weekly to review progress.

According to the statement, the EOC is chaired by the Commissioner for Health and it coordinates the Kaduna State’s preparedness for Covid-19.

The ministry advised residents to be calm as it was monitoring the three persons who recently returned from the United Kingdom and Egypt and in self isolation but had shown no symptoms of the disease.

The statement advised the people of Kaduna State to observe basic hygiene in order to prevent coronavirus.

It advised that “residents should wash their hands frequently with soap and water or alcohol-based sanitisers.

’’The commissioner further said that residents should maintain social distancing by keeping at least two meters apart from other people, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.

Dr Mohammed-Baloni also advised them to practise respiratory hygiene by covering the nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing and dispose of the tissue immediately in a covered bin or cough into the elbow.

“All travellers from affected countries should self-isolate for a period of 14 days and report any symptom of cough, fever or difficulty in breathing to the following numbers: 08025088304, 08032401473, 08035871662 and 08037808191,’’ she added.

The statement recalled that Kaduna State Government had banned gatherings of more than 50 persons and closed all schools with effect from Monday.

The statement also said that social gatherings such as parties, socialising at bars, restaurants, night clubs and public parks were suspended until further notice.