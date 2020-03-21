The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on Saturday announced the suspension of passengers’ train services in the country with effect from Monday.

Mr Yakub Mahmood, the NRC Deputy Director Public Relations, made this known on behalf of the Board and Management of the corporation in Lagos.

Mahmood said, “this is in view of the report of the already known Coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mahmood made the management’s position known in a statement entitled: “NRC Stops All Passengers Train Services”.

He said: “The board and management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation have decided to stop all passengers trains operation as from Monday 23rd March 2020.

“Further information on the passengers’ train services will be made available in due cause to our esteemed passengers.”

NAN reports that the Lagos-Ogun Mass Transit Train Services (MTTS) of the corporation is usually hugely crowded with hundreds sitting on the roof top of moving trains.