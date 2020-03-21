Nigeria has recorded 10 new cases of #COVID19 according to the Federal Ministry of Health.

The Minister of Health Dr. Osagie Ehanire confirming the cases said that the country now has 10 new cases of the coronavirus infection

He went on to say that three of the 10 new cases are in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and seven in Lagos State.

According to what he posted on his Twitter handle: #Nigeria has recorded 10 new cases of #COVID19 in Lagos and FCT. That is a total of 22 cases in #Nigeria: Lagos 16, FCT 3, Ekiti 1 & Ogun 2. 2 have been discharged. All cases are clinically stable and receiving adequate care.

On Fridya Ehanire mentioned that there are 12 confirmed cases; 9 reported in Lagos State, 2 in Ogun State and 1 in Ekiti. One case has been discharged, index case is doing and the other cases are clinically stable.

All cases are clinically stable and receiving adequate care.

