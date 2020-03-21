The Federal government has confirmed ten new cases of Coronavirus disease also known as “covid -19 in Nigeria.

According to a statement made available to the Daily Times from the ministry of health, out of the 10 cases, 3 were recorded in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) while remaining 7 cases were confirmed in Lagos State.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 22 (twenty-two).

The statement added that the 10 new cases are Nigerian nationals; 9 of whom have travel history to the Canada, France, Netherlands, Spain and United Kingdom.

The statement revealed that they returned to the country in the past 1 week; adding that the 10th case is a close contact of a previously confirmed case.

The statement read: “The 3 cases in the FCT are being treated at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Gwagwalada while the 7 new cases in Lagos are being treated at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba.

“All 10 new cases have mild to moderate symptoms and are currently receiving treatment.

“As of March 21, 2020, 22 cases have been confirmed, 2 cases have been discharged and there has been no death from COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria remains committed to working with states to provide optimal care for all confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.

“Contact tracing is ongoing to identify all persons who have been in contact with the new confirmed cases. The Port Health Services of the Federal Ministry of Health has heightened screening at all air, land and sea points of entry into Nigeria and adapted the protocols to reflect the travel guidance issued by the Presidential Task Force on the Control of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) led by the Nigeria

Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) supported by partners continues to coordinate response activities and strengthen preparedness capacity across states nationwide. An intensive national risk communications campaign is ongoing to inform Nigerians about COVID-19. The Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) working closely with states and the Presidential Task Force on the Control of Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to review response activities and institute measures to protect the health of Nigerians.

“It is important that Nigerians strictly adhere to social distancing and other necessary precautions in place”.