The old boys association of Barewa boys annual lecture which happens yearly is on going.

This years event is taking place at the Royal Hall, kapital klub and apartment in Abuja.

Mallam Garba Shehu, the senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, will be speaking on Media and democracy: Challenge of Journalism.

Other dignities to be expected at the lecture are his Excelency Gov. Nasir Elrufia, who is going to chair the occassion with the minister of Defence and FCT as special guest.