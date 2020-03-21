Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA) has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for reducing fuel pump price from N145 per litre to N125 per litre.

Buhari

The National President of NOGASA, Mr Beneth Okorie who made the commendation at a news conference in Owerri on Saturday, said the measure would help reduce inflation.

He said the union had directed its members to comply with the presidential directive and warn against sabotage by any member.

Fayemi, Obaseki, Ganduje visit Abule Ado

“We have advised our members to ensure compliance and any marketer who goes contrary to the new pump price, does that at his/her own risk.

“While we appreciate the government directive as being in the right direction, we are of the view that it will improve the economy and reduce inflation.

He said the reduction would also address the challenges in the down stream of the petroleum sub-sector.

Okorie assured the Federal Government of NAGOSA’s readiness to complement its efforts towards eradicating pipeline vandalism and adulteration of petroleum products. (NAN)