…Police arrest 8 persons in connection with death of inspector

…We’re ready to work with security agencies to unravel killers of Cop – Monarch

Following the clash between the Joint National Border Patrol Taskforce and some suspected smugglers in Imasayi, a town in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State, which left a police Inspector brutally murdered, the residents of the town have described the incident as an unfortunate one.

The violent clash which occurred on Saturday, claimed the life of an Inspector of Police attached to taskforce while several vehicles were vandalised.

Following the clash, the State Police Command arrested eight people in connection with the death of the inspector.

When our Correspondent visited the town on Friday, residents of the town were seen going about their normal activities, an indication that calm had returned to the town.

The traditional ruler of the town, Oba Adesola Gbadebo Oni, who spoke to journalists through the Asoju Oba of Imasayi, Chief Yemi Oluyomi, condoled with the family of the slain officer and the State Police Command, describing the incident as tragic and regrettable.

The monarch debunked the report that the palace was vandalised and burnt by operatives of the taskforce and commended Governor Dapo Abiodun for his quick intervention.

He said: “It is normal that when something like that happens, the security agents have to do their job. They came to the palace to look for the monarch but the palace was never vandalised. They came to my house when they didn’t see the Kabiesi (monarch). They came to me to explain what happened.”

He disclosed that residents who abandoned their houses in fear of a reprisal attack from security operatives had started returning to their houses.

“Social economic activities have also returned to the town. We are law abiding citizens, we are telling them (residents) that they should go back to their normal businesses. And for the past few days, things have come back to normal,” the monarch said.

He pledged the town’s readiness to work with the police and other law enforcement agencies in their investigations to unravel the case, saying: “We are ready to support the police in their investigation. We will provide useful information to help the police in their investigation.”

“We are law abiding citizens, we cannot fight the government, therefore, we are ready to cooperate with the police and assist them in their investigation.”

The monarch charged the residents of the town on the need to maintain law and order at all time, warning them against harbouring criminals and people with questionable character in their houses.