Hon. Matthew Iduorygkemwen is the Vice Captain, UBTH Golf Club Benin and a former member of the Edo State House of Assembly.

All my life I had known just the combat sport of Taekwondo. I was so vast in this sport and presented a formidable opponent to versatile guys in the country who were in the game. I could remember when I came into the Edo House of Assembly during the era of Chief

Olusegun Obasanjo, Senator Uche Chukwumerije, an equally versatile player in the game coming to give us a pep talk at the Assembly. After the outing, I could remember Chukwumerije warning members of the House who could be moved to throw chairs during rowdy plenary

sessions to beware of me. We all laughed that off.

All this while, I was seeing the game of golf from afar and was so fascinated with the caliber of people who played the game. About the same time I was getting less keen on Taekwondo. I could reason quickly that

given my huge frame and my fame in Taekwondo, some guys did walk pass me with utmost caution with this total belief

that I was a dangerous specie. I didn’t like this one bit because that wasn’t me.

To live through who my real self is, I promptly jumped into the game of golf. I came in with huge zeal such that I was receiving lessons from about four golf professionals at the same time and this quickly showed in the way I quickly grew in the game. Even though I joined both Benin and UBTH Golf Clubs, I indeed chose UBTH as my golf base. The reason is clear enough. I am a long hitter and the UBTH course presents such a wide and long fairways where I could totally express myself.

You know Benin Golf course is a bit tight. I must say it is so easy to get addicted to the game of golf. From the moment I came

into it I am always seen at either the UBTH or the Benin course. I don’t even have a time for the game. I could be lounging in

my hotel and all of a sudden the urge to play would just grip me and off I would be to the golf course. Even on my trips,

my golf set forms part of my luggage.

The game often takes me away from home but I do get away with it since my wife equally

plays. She even claimed that me being on the course gives her rest of mind that I could be free from mischiefs. But these days, I

play less golf because I do a lot of other things being the head of Governor Obaseki second term campaign team.