The Zamfara state Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Yahaya Kanoma, has described as fake news an online report that the state has recorded its first case of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Kanoma dismissed the report in an interview on Friday in Gusau. He said: “Our attention has been drawn to an online report that the state has recorded its first suspected coronavirus.

“I want to say that the report is not true, but a mere fabrication by its author, who is a mischief -maker. I want to call on the general public to disregard that report. Zamfara state remains coronavirus free.”

He urged the people to remain calm and comply with measures and advice given to them in order to prevent the spread of the disease.

The commissioner noted that the state government in collaboration with stakeholders has put proactive measures in place to prevent the outbreak of the virus in the state.