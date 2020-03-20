The Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh on Friday in Lokoja, Kogi state confirmed the release of the wife of the Anglican Bishop of Bari Diocese in Kano state, who was kidnapped last week.

Archbishop Okoh announced this during the consecration service of five new bishops and presentation of two archbishops at the Cathedral Church of Holy Trinity, Lokoja.

The service was broadcast live on the church television channel and monitored in Abuja.

The victim, Mrs. Saratu Zubairu and a diocesan secretary simply identified as Deborah were kidnapped on the morning of March 10.

They were taken by gunmen who reportedly laid siege to Gidan Mato in Bari, where the Anglican Cathedral and bishop’s court are situated, and looted the town and premises.

Tambuwal lauds Okowa as he inaugurates projects in Delta

However, Okoh told the congregation that Zubairu and the secretary have regained their freedom.

Meanwhile, the newly consecrated bishops are Felix Olorunfemi for Etsako Diocese, Cletus Tambari, Gombe Diocese and Benson Chukwunweike for Awgu/Aninri Diocese.

Two assistant bishops were also consecrated for the Convocation of Anglicans in North America (CANA), a missionary body of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion).

They are Bishops Scott Seely and Celestine Ironna for CANA West.

Similarly, the Most Rev. Markus Ibrahim was presented as the new archbishop of the Province of Jos, while the Most Rev. Cyril Odutemu is for the Province of Bendel.