Senator representing Bayelsa East constituency and founder of the Silverbird group, Ben Murray-Bruce has lost his wife to cancer.

Murray-Bruce disclosed this on his social media platform on Friday.

No to Elisha Abbo’s appointment as patron of AGN

In his tribute to his wife, Evelyn Murray-Bruce, he advised Nigerians that awareness, early detection and treatment are key to survival.

”I’m broken. Just lost my beautiful wife to cancer. She was my best friend for 43 years and my wife for 41 years. Cancer is real, but it shouldn’t be a death sentence – awareness, and early detection and treatment are key to survival. I miss her so so much. I’m broken.‬

”‪Our children are devastated, I am too. But I have to be strong for them. Please put our family in your prayers. Like the sun, my wife was a blessing and touched the lives of everyone she met. Though she’s gone, she’d remain alive in our hearts forever. ‬