The Director General of the National Agency for the Great Green Wall (NAGGW), Dr. Bukar Hassan, has stressed the need for farmers to be adequately educated on climate change and its implications for Agribusiness in Nigeria.

He said education of farmers, especially those within the core mandate areas of the Agency, will lead to the overall improvement in the yields of farm produce which will earn better value for the country.

Dr. Hassan said this when the executive management of Folio Communications Limited, publishers of DAILY TIMES, led by the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, Mr. Aliu Akoshile, visited his office in Abuja on Thursday.

He explained that some farmers show indifference concerning issues of climate change which makes it difficult for them to be convinced on control measures that could guarantee better yields.

The DG, who noted that the GGW activities cover climate change in about 11 states, said the agency is basically saddled with the responsibility of land degradation, climate change and other environmental matters.

He advised farmers to embrace climate smart agriculture with the aim of improving tillage, expanding crop rotations, planting cover crops and reintegrating livestock into crop production to control climate change.

He said these practices, if adopted, will capture carbon and then convert it to plant material or soil organic matter which helps to improve soil health and fertility.

Speaking on this year’s plan to tackle challenges of deforestation and desertification, the Director General explained that the agency is focusing on a project called Climate Smart Agriculture (CSA) in the conflict-affected states of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe.

He said the programme will help increase agricultural productivity of climate-change and conflict-affected households aside supporting adaptation to climate change.

While welcoming the MD/Editor-in-Chief and his team, Dr. Hassan solicited the support of the DAILY TIMES’ management to create awareness for the agency’s activities and promote climate change education.

He expressed delight at the remarkable turn-around of the DAILY TIMES which he described as the doyen of news publications in Nigeria and a household name across the country.

Earlier in his remarks, Mr. Akoshile said the DAILY TIMES is reclaiming its historic leadership role as a credible media platform with a monumental heritage of archival materials dating back to 1920s.

He said the back copies are now being curated and digitalized for easy reference and optimal use by everyone seeking to know more about the growth and development of Nigeria’s nationhood.

Mr. Akoshile disclosed that DAILY TIMES is finalizing a historic special publication which was uniquely birthed to celebrate the Diamond jubilee anniversary of Nigeria.

He said the project was updated two years ago and the company is currently working on the revised content which will carefully document the contributions of major stakeholders in the last 60 years of Nigeria’s independence.

He said being the earlier surviving news platform, Daily Times will continue to take the lead in setting the agenda for national integration and unity by leveraging its rich archival documents.

Mr. Akoshile extolled the leadership style of Dr. Bukar Hassan whom he described as a seasoned public officer with a solid academic pedigree.

He assured the Director General of GGW that DAILY TIMES will be an invaluable media partner for the actualization of the agency’s mandate on climate change education and afforestation campaign.