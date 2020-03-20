The federal government has donated assorted grains and other food items loaded in 42 trailers to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Zamfara state.

The items were presented through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to the Zamfara state government on Friday.

Director-General of NEMA, Mustafa Maihaja, who presented the items, said that the 29, 930 bags of assorted grains were assistance to beneficiaries across 14 local government areas of the state.

Represented by Flight Lt. Umar Sani, Maihaja said that the items comprised 15, 000 (25 kg) bags of sorghum, 9, 938 (25 kg) bags of garri and 5, 000 (50 kg) bags of millet.

He said that the items were facilitated by the lawmaker representing Maru/Bungudu Federal Constituency, Rep. Shehu Ahmad.

In his remarks, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Bello Matawalle on State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Maj. Aliyu Maradun (rtd) commended the federal government for the gesture, saying that the assistance was timely as many households have been rendered hopeless after banditry attacks.

He said that the state government has been supporting IDPs and other victims of various disasters across the state.

In their separate remarks, the emirs of Gusau, Kwatarkwashi, Bungudu and Maru, Ibrahim Bello, Ahmad Umar, Hassan Attahiru and Abubakar Maigari, respectively commended the federal government for the gesture which they described as a timely and welcomed development.

“This is timely considering the increasing number of the IDPs and other victims of insecurity in the state,” the emir of Gusau said and appealed to well-meaning individuals to assist the IDPs in their respective communities.

The emir of Bungudu assured the NEMA of judicious distribution of the donated items to the beneficiaries, stating that “it is very unfortunate the way our people become scattered and hopeless due to the activities of bandits.

“I am calling on people to embark on special prayers to seek Allah’s intervention to end the problem.”