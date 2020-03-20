A Magistrates’ Court in Ikeja on Friday ordered that a 37 -year-old man, Mathew Olateju, who allegedly defiled 11-year-old step-daughter, be remanded a correctional centre, pending legal advice.

The police charged Olateju, who resides at Alagbado, Lagos, is charged with threat to life and defilement.

Magistrate B.O Osunsanmi, who did not take the plea of Olateju, ordered the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

She ordered that Olateju should be kept in the Kirikiri Correctional Centre pending the DPP advice.

Osunsanmi adjourned the case until April 20 for mention.

The Prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that Olateju committed the offence in February at his residence.

He alleged that Olateju threatened to kill his step-daughter if she mentions it to anyone.

Ayorinde said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 56 and 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defilement violates Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, and is punishable with up to life imprisonment.