The Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) has urged the federal government to come to the aid of the union by deploying detective kits and hand sanitizers to contain the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in motor- parks nationwide.

National President of the union, Alhaji Mohammed Musa, made the appeal in an interview on Friday in Lagos.

“We need detective kits from the federal government to check commuters. The national union of RTEAN has directed members nationwide to provide sanitizers in and around all our motor- parks across the federation.

“We urge commuters to cooperate when the union officials direct them to sanitise their hands before boarding any commercial vehicle,” Musa said.

The RTEAN president, who also doubles as the chairman of the Lagos state chapter of the union, urged members of the union to be conscious of their health and increase the hygiene of both their vehicles and parks’ environment.

According to him, all members have been directed on what to do and the contact to call if they notice symptoms in any passenger, assuring that the union is committed to do all within its powers to contain the spread of the virus in motor- parks.

Musa however, said that the union on its part has embarked on massive education and sensitisation of its members across the country on the global pandemic.

Also speaking, the National Secretary of RTEAN, Mr. Henry Ejiofor, commended the federal government on the reduction of the pump price of petrol from N145 per litre to N125 per litre.

Ejiofor said: “We so much appreciate the efforts of the federal government and we congratulate our President Muhammadu Buhari on this issue because it is another step that will put food on the table of Nigerians.

“Yes, we understand that crude oil price is going down at the international market, yet for this prompt action of the President, we say thank you from RTEAN.”

The national secretary however, urged marketers of petroleum product to adjust their pump price to reflect the new order for the benefit of all Nigerians.

According to him, the development will translate into reduction in fares.

On coronavirus, Ejiofor noted that the government was not giving adequate attention to the road transport sector as it was giving to airports, seaports and land borders.

He said road transit system remains a vulnerable platform for transmission, hence the need for the federal government through the ministry of health to partner with the union.