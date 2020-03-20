A civil society group, Nigeria Youth for Social Justice has called on the federal government to carry out further investigations aimed at recovering more of the country’s wealth allegedly stolen by corrupt officials and politicians.

Convener of the group, Mr. Felix Attah made the call in an interview on Friday in Abuja.

Attah noted that in the wake of dwindling revenue due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, government should explore every avenue to recover stolen funds as a palliative for the loss in oil revenue.

Making particular reference to the country’s wealth allegedly stolen by the former Head of State, late Gen. Sani Abacha, Attah said that he believes there is a lot more stolen funds to be recovered.

“The over N1.7 trillion of the funds recovered from the former head of state only points to the fact that there is more money which only further investigation can reveal.

”I believe that if these funds are recovered and injected into the system, the call by the National Assembly for a downward review of the budget will not arise,” the convener added.

He commended the efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration so far with regards to recovery of stolen funds adding that the efforts need to be intensified.