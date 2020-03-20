…urges returnee officers to isolate themselves

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has put on hold all foreign training, pending inspections, and various exchange programmes involving foreign trips due to the covid19 outbreak.

This is just as the Authority urges for officers of the Authority who have recently travelled abroad to self-isolate for 14 days among sundry other measures upon their return to Nigeria.

In a statement, a spokesman for the NCAA, Sam Adurogboye says these are steps being taken to protect its workforce following the outbreak of Coronavirus outbreak tagged COVID-19 pandemic.

A directive for compilation of details of all NCAA staff already on any official assignments or training to a country where there is community transmission of COVID-19 is to be forwarded to the Office of the Director-General and the General Manager, Aero Medical Standards.

“To complement all these, the Authority has also directed that the 2020 Promotion Exercise for staff scheduled to hold on 4th April 2020, be suspended till further notice.”

The statement added, “This postponement is in line with advice given by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for Organisations to avoid large gatherings as part of precautionary measures to curb spread of the virus.”

“NCAA wishes to enjoin all travelling public and other stakeholders to comply with all the directives issued to curb the spread of the global pandemic.”