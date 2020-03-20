The Cross River state government says it has yet to record any case of the coronavirus and advised residents to disregard rumours of suspected cases.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Betta Edu, said on Friday in Calabar that the report in the social media claiming that a student of the University of Calabar tested positive to the virus was false and misleading.

The commissioner appealed to members of the public to disregard such information and to remain calm. Edu, who assured residents of their safety, said the state has taken proactive measures to contain the viral attack.

According to her, the state has deployed health workers to carry out sensitization campaigns in its borders and airports and is screening those coming into the state.

She therefore, warned those circulating such mischievous reports to refrain from causing fear and panic among residents of the state.

“The attention of the Cross River state Ministry of Health has been drawn to rumours circulating in the social media of a reported case of the coronavirus in the state.

“The false report stated that a student of Human Kinetics Department, University of Calabar had contacted the virus and was isolated at home having come in contact with some persons.

“This is to notify the general public that the information is false and misleading and should not in any way cause unnecessary fear and panic as Cross River state still remains free of COVID-19.

“The permanent isolation centre is still vacant with no patient in it.

Cross River people are therefore, advised not to panic as all hands are on deck to ensure that any suspected case is managed properly,” she said.

She explained that Governor Ben Ayade has put everything in place to ensure that residents were given proper medical attention.