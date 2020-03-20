Arsenal is willing to offer £25 million for Orkun Kokcu.

The 19-year-old has had a fairly decent season with Feyenoord, scoring three goals and providing six assists in 35 appearances across all competitions this season so far.

A recent report from Spanish newspaper La Razon states that the Gunners are willing to offer £25 million for the youngster who has also attracted interest from Sevilla.

Technical director Edu has identified the Turkish teenager as a primary target for the North London club as they continue to rebuild and reshape the squad. The Feyenoord playmaker was born in the Netherlands.

Kokcu has two goals and four assists in the Eredivisie this season, and he would provide competition to Joe Willock and Mesut Ozil for their places.