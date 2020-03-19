The Football Association (FA), Premier League and English Football League (EFL) have jointly announced football in England will be further postponed until at least April 30 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The progress of Covid-19 remains unclear and we can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority,” a statement said.

The FA’s rules and regulations state the season shall terminate no later than the June 1 but it was agreed this can be “extended indefinitely” for the 2019/20 campaign.

The postponement of Euro 2020 by 12 months until 2021 on Tuesday allowed for European leagues that have been suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak more time to complete their respective seasons.

“We have collectively supported UEFA in postponing EURO 2020 to create space in the calendar to ensure domestic and European club league and cup matches have an increased opportunity to be played,” the statement continued.

“We are united in our commitment to finding ways of resuming the 2019/20 football season and ensuring all domestic and European club league and cup matches are played as soon as it is safe and possible to do so.”

On March 13 it was initially agreed to suspended football until April 2.

The ramifications of a further delay could put some clubs in the lower English divisions in financial danger.

To combat this, the EFL announced on Wednesday it will be releasing a 50 million pounds (58.1 million dollars) relief fund to those clubs struggling with cashflow issues.

Second-tier Championship clubs will receive their remaining 800,000 pounds award payment from the Premier League on Thursday. (dpa)