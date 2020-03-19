Congo’s Economy Minister Acacia Bandubola tested positive for the coronavirus, shortly after attending meetings with the president, prime minister and ministerial council, national broadcaster RTNC said on Thursday.

According to the report, the economy minister developed a fever during a crisis meeting at the prime minister’s office.

Shortly beforehand, Bandubola had attended a ministerial meeting that included President Felix Tshisekedi and all of the nation’s ministers.

She and her husband, who has also been infected with the virus, have been placed in quarantine.

She had returned from a trip to France on March 10.