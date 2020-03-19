The Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, Chairman, Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has directed all Council’s workers, except those on essential services to remain at home for two weeks as part of the Council’s measure to curtain the spread of the deadly disease called Coronavirus.

According to a statement by the Council’s Divisional Head Information/Public Relations, Mrs Patience Olaloye, the essential services workers are to resume work at 9.00 am and close by 1.00pm daily.

Those in the category of workers includes; Heads of Departments; Councillors; Supervisory Councillors and all those playing essential roles in each department.

“With immediate effect the Chairman has directed officials of the Departments of Health and Environment to commence action on measures to ensure that the Council is free of any virus either by fumigation or otherwise as these departments deemed fit.”

AMAC Boss also noted that anyone who have no business at the Secretariat within this period shall not be allowed access to the Secretariat.

“The back and front gates are to remain closed to this set of people within this period.”

Candido, therefore called on the elected Councillors to go back to their various wards to educate and sensitise their people on the necessary steps taken to curtain this deadly disease.