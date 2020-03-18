The police in Plateau state have arrested two suspects, aged 27 years and 20 years respectively in connection with two separate rape cases in the state.

Parading the suspects on Wednesday in Jos, the state Commisssioner of Police, Mr. Isaac Akinmoyede CP Akinmoyede, said detectives are currently investigating one of the suspects who sexually defiled his daughter on March 8.

“A case of defilement was reported at Laranto Police Division by one Shaibu of Shagari Corner in Jos North Local Government Area, against one Isah Abudullahi living behind Islamic School at Bauchi Road, aged 27, who defiled his daughter, aged six.

“Similarly, on March 13 at about 11am, a woman reported to the police that she discovered that her granddaughter, who is four years old was defiled by one Isaac Boniface (20), living in the same compound,” the police boss said.

He said that both suspects have confessed to the crime and are cooling off behind bars waiting to be charged to court.

He said the six -year-old that was defiled by her father and the four- year-old who was defiled by a neighbour have both been taken to the hospital for medical examination.

However, other suspects paraded before newsmen by the police are six persons arrested for armed robbery, one kidnap suspect, another suspect accused of culpable homicide, four rape suspects and two others for illegal possession of firearms.

Our correspondent reports that exhibits recovered from some of the suspects include locally made guns, live cartridges, ammunitions, vehicles, burnt tricycles, mobile phones, a tool box and burglary implements.