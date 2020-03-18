US comedian Kathy Griffin has shared a tender tribute to her mother, who died on Tuesday, March 17.

According to her, She described her mum as her best friend. “She was my family. You knew her, I’m shaking.I won’t ever be prepared.”

kathy also confirmed her mother died on St Patrick’s Day.”

READ ALSO AMVCA7: Nigerian actress Monica Friday slams colleague Zubby Micheal



Griffin posted a photo of the two of them sitting arm-in-arm, gazing out over a very glamorous pool and drinking white wine.







