US comedian Kathy Griffin has shared a tender tribute to her mother, who died on Tuesday, March 17.
According to her, She described her mum as her best friend. “She was my family. You knew her, I’m shaking.I won’t ever be prepared.”
My Mom, the one and only, Maggie Griffin, passed away today. Hours ago. I am gutted. She was my best friend. She was my family. You knew her. She appreciated you guys so much. I’m shaking. I won’t ever be prepared. Her point of view. So unique. We just GOT each other. I’m so grateful you got to be part of her life. You loved her. I know it. She knew it. She’s irreplaceable. I’m telling you right now, I am not doing well with this. I’m rambling now. Sorry. It truly feels like the end of an era. Oh, and OF COURSE she went on St Patrick’s Day. I love you guys. KG
kathy also confirmed her mother died on St Patrick’s Day.”
Griffin posted a photo of the two of them sitting arm-in-arm, gazing out over a very glamorous pool and drinking white wine.
