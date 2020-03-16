The Yobe state government on Monday flagged -off the campaign against open defecation to protect the environment and promote healthy living.

Governor MaiMala Buni, at the ceremony in Damaturu, said the sensitisation campaign would be carried out in all the local government areas of the state.

Gov. Buni, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Idi Gubana said: “We undertake this advocacy to 17 local government areas in the state to sensitise on the dangers and negative consequences of open defecation.

“The sensitisation campaign is to protect our environment, culture, norms and values as a people. In addition to being an open defecation-free society, it will reduce the incidences of diseases and other anti-social behaviour in our state, thus, making it conducive for human habitation agricultural practices and other social economic activities.”

According to the governor, the dangers and consequences of open defecation in our society range from infestation of diseases such as typhoid, cholera and malaria, among others.

“It has negative effects on our environment by polluting the air with bad odour and making the land inhabitable,” he added.

The governor called on local government councils, community heads, traditional rulers and other important stakeholders to step up action and assist in preventing open defecation through sanitisation of communities