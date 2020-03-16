The Nasarawa state House of Assembly has summoned a former Commissioner of Education and now the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Aliyu Tijani to appear before the House on March 17 to explain why renovation work at the Government Secondary School, Mada Station has been abandoned.

The House also summoned the present Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Hajiya Fati Sabo to appear before it.

Speaker of the House, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, summoned the duo after the Chairman, House Committee on Education, Daniel Ogazi, raised the issue under matter of public importance during plenary on Monday.

Balarabe-Abdullahi said that it is sad and unfortunate that the school project started in 2018 as presented before the House still remains uncompleted.

“I want to commend the mover of this motion and other members for your positive contributions on this very important matter.

“It is very sad and unfortunate that those who are saddled with the responsibilities of ensuring that right things are done are abusing their responsibilities.

“I want to commend the education committee for being up and doing as I have been following your activities toward ensuring that the right things are done in the education sector.

“It is a wake-up call to other committees to intensify their efforts in oversight to know what is happening in the health sector, agriculture, works and water resources, among others,” he said.

Earlier, Ogazi (APC/Kokona East), who is the deputy majority leader, while presenting the matter said that the state government had approved N1 billion in 2018 for the renovation of schools across the state.

“It is sympathetic and unfortunate that classrooms in Government Secondary School, Mada Station, have their roofs brought down without replacement leaving students to study under trees. We discovered this during our oversight functions to Agidi Development Area in Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the state,” he stated.

The House unanimously agreed to summon the ex-commissioner and his successor.