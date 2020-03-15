Cafes, shops and restaurants shut down across France and Spain on Sunday and travellers faced chaos at some US airports as measures intensified to restrict the coronavirus pandemic, which has sickened more than 150,000 people and killed almost 6,000.

While France ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses, Spain went a step further and banned people from leaving home except to go to work, get medical care or buy food.

The two countries are among the worst-hit in Europe although Italy, which imposed Europe’s most draconian lockdown on its 60 million citizens last week, still dominates in terms of infections from COVID-19.

The disease has now hit all global regions, ripping up sporting and cultural calendars, causing panic in stock markets and companies — particularly airlines — and prompting a wide range of often contradictory responses from governments.

The United States imposed a travel ban on countries in Europe’s Schengen free-movement area last week and announced an extension to cover Britain and Ireland from midnight on Monday.