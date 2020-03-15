



Arrangements have been concluded for the formal flag off of the Integrated Medical Outreach Programme (I-MOP), an initiative of the Muhammadu Buhari – led Federal Government, aimed at bringing succour to underserved and unreached Nigerians, especially mothers and children of age zero to two years.

According to a statement from the office of the Executive Director/CEO, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, the I-MOP will provide free primary healthcare services such as immunization, treatment of minor ailments, health talks, counseling services, screening for non-communicable diseases and general medical consultations to Nigerians.

The statement disclosed that the three rounds of the I-MOP will be implemented in about 409 lowest performing LGAs and medical outreaches in each of the 109 Senatorial Districts across the 36 states and FCT between March and June 2020.

The first round of the I-MOP according to the statement will take place at selected primary healthcare centres between 23rd and 27th March 2020 in all states of the federation and the FCT.

President Muhammadu Buhari, is expected to will flag off the programme while all the states of the Federation and FCT will implement between March 23 and 27, 2020.

The statement further adds that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, the Minister of Health Dr. Osagie Ehanire, the Minister of State for Health, Dr. (Sen.) Olorunnimbe Mamora, the Minister of the FCT, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello and the Minister of State FCT, Haj. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu will be present at the event.

Also expected to be at the occasion are the Senate President, Distinguished Senator Ahmad Lawan, the House of Representatives Speaker, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, traditional rulers, donors, development partners and all stakeholders in the Primary Health Care sector.

The Outreach Programme is particularly targeted at Nigerians living in rural, riverine and hard- to-reach communities who have not had consistent access to basic health services and often unreached by conventional primary healthcare services.

Meanwhile, the, Dr. Shuaib has encouraged, especially the rural, ordinary citizens, particularly, mothers and caregivers to ensure that they secure the health and future of their children by seizing the opportunity provided by this programme to visit the selected primary health care centres nearest to them.

The national launch will hold at the Bwari Township PHC, Bwari Area Council, FCT, on Monday,