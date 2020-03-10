Princess Adesola Ogunwusi, the elder sister of the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi on Sunday, March 8, 2020 has decided to marry again as she gets hooke up finally with the love of her life, Prince Ayoola Shoremekun.

Their marriage, tagged ‘Royal Wedding’ which was held at an event centre inside Victoria Garden City in Ajah, Lagos, was attended by top celebrities, high net-worth businessmen, first-class monarchs as well as government officials and politicians.



According to reports, the bride’s ‘father’ Oba Ogunwusi kept to his promise of making his sister’s wedding a remarkable one.

When the Princess’ first marriage to Pastor Yinka Olojede hit the rocks some years ago, many thought that she must have kissed love goodbye. Luckily for her, love struck again like the proverbial cupid arrow.

Pretty Princess Adesola found love once again with Prince Ayoola Shoremekun, an Italian-based Nigerian businessman.

He is also from a prominent family in Yoruba land. It was learnt that their relationship started as platonic but slowly culminated into a serious one and they have now decided to spend their lives together.

Sources close to the new lovebirds disclosed that the two have remained an item of sorts as they have never been tired of showing the world how much they love each other. They have been attending parties and events together and always cuddling like two young folks who have just found love for the first time. (Kemi Filani)