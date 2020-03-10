Poland decided to cancel all mass events in order to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said during a press conference on Tuesday.

In line with Poland’s legal definition of mass events, the ban will cover professional football games and concerts, among others.

However, theatres, opera houses, philharmonic concert halls or art galleries are not considered mass events and will be exempt from the ban.

“For now, the authorities refrained from cancelling classes in schools nationwide, but such a decision is being mulled,” Education Minister Dariusz Piontkowski said during the briefing.

As of Tuesday morning, Poland has 18 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, Health Minister Luaksz Szumowski said during the conference.