Traders in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara, on Tuesday renewed their agitation for the establishment of a modern market to accelerate economic development of the community.

The Market Leader in the area, Mrs Mogbonjubola Awoniyi, made the call during a routine inspection visit to markets in Omu-Aran.

Awoniyi, who was accompanied by members of her team, was at the Latinwo, Olomu and Agan-oru markets in the metropolis, maintained that the establishment of such modern market in the community was long overdue.

She noted that Omu-Aran as the head post of Igbomina dynasty had moved from being a rural settlement to an urban regional centre following the rapid socio-economic and infrastructural development it had witnessed.

According to her, the establishment of a modern market by the state government in partnership with the council will not only bring development to Omu-Aran but other adjourning communities of Osi, Oro, Iloffa, Oke-Onigbin, Ipetu and Oko, among others.

She said her unscheduled visit to the markets was to ascertain the traders’ level of compliance with the directive prohibiting display of wares by the roadside by the Omu-Aran unit command of the Federal Road Safety Corps.

“The whole essence is to let the traders realise the danger involved in engaging in any kind of trading activities very close to the road.

“There are instances of unwarranted accidents with its attendant human and material losses as a result of the menace of displaying of wares on the roadside.

“This is no more acceptable to us as the market leaders,” she said.

Awoniyi commended the Omu-Aran unit command of the FRSC led by Mr Oluyinka Adetunji and other members of the Omu-Aran market security committee for their dedication and foresight.

She also praised the Olomu-in-Council and the Omu-Aran Development Association for ensuring the re-opening of one of the closed commercial banks in the community since May 2013.

She noted that the development had started impacting positively on the economy of the town.