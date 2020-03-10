As the crisis surrounding the position of the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole deepens, the Lagos State chapter of the party has pitched its tent with the troubled leader, expressing their support for him.

The party in a statement by its state publicity secretary, Seye Oladejo, said it appreciates the leadership of Oshiomhole which it said they believe was mainly responsible for the party’s victories in the national elections, describing the crisis in the party as needless and avoidable.

Police unaware of cops’ killing of 3 in Rivers community – Spokesman

The party said it regards the crisis as a “testing the waters for the ultimate strategy of the enemies within to decimate the party before their final onslaught.”

According to the statement made available to newsmen, the party said, “Lagos APC has resolved to throw its weight behind the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, over the needless and avoidable crisis in the party.

“We acknowledge and appreciate the dogged and passionate leadership of the national chairman which was mainly responsible for our victories in the national elections. We did not only retain the presidency but also won the majority of the seats at the National Assembly. This gave birth to the progressive leadership at the two arms of the National Assembly.

“We can definitely not dismiss his monumental achievements which included breaking new grounds to the discomfort of the opposition party. As much as we will not like to say too much as the matter is already in court, recent reports that the crisis was borne out of 2023 ambitions underscore the desperation on the part of some members of the political class.

“At a time like this, Lagos State APC wants to identify with the majority of the noble, decent and honourable men who have pleaded for peace, decorum and discipline to reign supreme in our party. The gladiators should take a cue from history that’s replete with men who tried to play God but failed at the crucial moment.

“We dare say that no one is bigger than the party that has provided a platform and a voice for the gladiators to be relevant.

“However, we regard this as testing the waters for the ultimate strategy of the enemies within to decimate the party before their final onslaught.

“We’re strengthened by the resolve of men of goodwill who’re standing firm in support of one united and indivisible party.

“We wish to call on the gladiators to shield their swords and deploy their strength to deliver on the various assignments entrusted to them.

“As much as we regard this development as a storm in the teacup, we’re of the opinion that our party will emerge stronger at the end of the day,” the statement read.

It will recalled that last Wednesday, the lingering leadership crisis in the party took a new turn after a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court barred Oshiomhole from acting as the APC National Chairman following an application by some party members that he had been suspended by his ward in Etsako, Edo State.

But the following day, a Federal High Court sitting in Kano State granted retention of status quo. The police subsequently sealed off the National Secretariat in Abuja.