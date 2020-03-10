The Kaduna State University (KASU) and the Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria (PCN) on Tuesday inducted the second set of pharmacists graduated by the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences of the university.

PCN’s Registrar, Dr Elijah Mohammed, said at the Oath-taking and Induction Ceremony of the 14 graduates in Kaduna, that the graduates had completed the first phase of their training as professionals.

Mohammed, who was represented by Dr Anthony Idoko, Director Education, PCN, added that the graduates could now compete favourably with their colleagues in service to humanity and God.

He said that the second phase of the training began with the one-year statutory internship programme, compulsory for all pharmacists in the country, including those trained abroad.

According to him, the pharmacists’ competency is not only about knowledge and skills, but should include critical thinking and decision making, innovation, social interaction, leadership skills and inter-professional relationship.

“This is the third and life-long phase of pharmacy training and a life-long learning process.

“As pharmacists, you need to get yourself acquainted with the code of professional ethics which prescribed professional and moral responsibilities to the patients, colleagues, other health professionals, employers and the public among others.

“PCN frowns at professional misconduct in its entirety. So, any form of misconduct by any pharmacist would be investigated by the council for appropriate action.”

The Dean of the faculty, Prof. Ben Chindo, said that the graduates were equipped with the needed pharmaceutical skills, knowledge, vision and purpose to make a difference in the field.

Chindo noted that the accomplishment of graduates was a story of sacrifice and support by family members and friends who made the day a reality.

He thanked the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Muhammad Tanko, and the university management for the support to the faculty to ensure smooth training of students.

On his part, the vice chancellor urged the graduates to be good ambassadors of KASU, by being diligent and professional in their conduct.

Tanko said that the university would continue to give the best of training in equipping Nigerian youths with relevant skills to enable them render selfless service to the nation.

Chairman of the occasion, Mohammed Budah, urged the graduates to take the oath-taking very seriously and with all sense of responsibility.

Budah, a pharmacist, described pharmacy as a profession that provides huge opportunities for rewarding services to humanity.

Ishaya Iliya, who spoke on behalf of the graduates, thanked the faculty and KASU for equipping them with the needed skills to render life-saving service to humanity.

Iliya equally thanked their parents for the sacrifices and support in making their journey successful.

He assured the university community and their parents that they would make the nation proud.

Speaking on behalf of the parents, Mr Francis Kozah thanked the university for training their children and equipping them with relevant skills to make a living in service to humanity.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Timothy Enoch emerged the best graduating student with a distinction.

Enoch also emerged the best graduating student, pharmacognosy and best graduating student, pharmaceutical microbiology, while Iliya Ishaya emerged second best graduating student, also with a distinction.