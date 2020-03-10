One of the world’s leading tennis tournaments, will not be held this month because of the spreading coronavirus, making it one of the highest-profile sporting events canceled in the outbreak.

Organizers of the event, in the Riverside County community of Indian Wells, made the decision on the eve of its start on Monday after county officials declared a public health emergency when a case was confirmed in the area.

READ ALSO: Lucas Torreira set to miss rest of season with ankle fracture



The tournament had previously announced Thursday that it would take various precautions in light of the virus, including having ball kids wear gloves and telling players not to handle pens or other items to autograph.

The decision came quickly and as a surprise to players, many of whom already were in Indian Wells preparing for the event. Many found out through social media on Sunday evening when the tournament announced the decision. The tournament has never been canceled before.

Qualifying matches were due to begin on Monday, with main draw matches beginning Wednesday.

Steve Simon, chief executive of the WTA Tour, said that officials had considered playing the tournament without spectators but ultimately rejected that option.