Manchester United forward, Odion Jude Ighalo took to his Instagram handle to celebrate his mother Martha Ighalo as she turns a year older.

The father of three posted a picture with a caption ” happy birthday sweet mum”

Happy birthday to my Sweet Mum🎂❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/AsNTNNQq4v — Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) March 10, 2020