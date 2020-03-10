A housewife, Shafa’atu Abdulazeez on Tuesday dragged her neighbour, Auwalu Direba, before a Shari’a court ll sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna for allegedly slapping her.

The complainant, who resides in Babban Saura village, alleged that Direba, on March 1, also insulted her, called her family members names and threatened to beat her up.

READ ALSO: Court remands housewife for allegedly beating step-daughter with stick



“He blocked me from throwing out water I used to rinse my laundry. So, I threw the dirty water in the bathroom.

”He shouted at me and called my father a witch doctor and my husband an illiterate; he even said he would beat me up and nothing will happen,” she said.

She prayed the court to intervene in the matter and get her justice.

Responding, Direba denied the claims, saying they were untrue.

The judge Malam Murtala Nadir adjourned the matter until March 25, for the complainant to present her witnesses.