The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment in collaboration with the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) has commissioned $1 billion worth of locally-assembled vehicles.

The vehicles are locally produced by 17 companies including Coscharis, Nissan, Innoson, Ford and Elizade Motors among others, that are pioneering made-in-Nigeria vehicles

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, while commissioning the Nigeria-produced and assembled vehicles on Monday in Abuja said the vehicles would also later be used for “2020 Argungu Motor Rally.’’

The first ever Argungu motor rally will be flagged off by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

Mr Adebayo said although the rally was an integral part of the Argungu Annual International Fishing and Cultural Festival, the NADDC had plans to turn it into an annual event for the local auto industry in Nigeria.

He said Nigeria was moving forward in the area of automotive assembly, adding that from zero production level in 2012 the industry had recorded tens of thousands of newly assembled vehicles in the country.

He said with the inauguration of the 10-year Nigerian Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP 2013-2023) in 2013, about 62 companies have been registered to assemble vehicles.

The minister noted that the companies were registered to assemble vehicles at both Semi Knocked Down (SKD) and Completely Knocked Down (CKD) levels with a combined total installed capacity of 423,790 units.

He further said an actual assemblage of 10,343 units had been achieved so far while 31 automotive assembly companies were currently listed under the Bureau of Public Procurement for patronage.

“The vehicles and brands for unveiling are a testament to the zeal and commitment of the automotive industrial subsector to the present government’s efforts towards diversification of the non-oil sector of the economy.

“The role of the NADDC in reviving and sustaining the automotive sector has greatly helped in stimulating growth and development in Nigerian automotive industry,’’ he said.

He however urged Nigerians to patronise made-in-Nigeria vehicles to create jobs, build capacity, drive investment, conserve foreign exchange and transfer technology to the citizens.

In a remark, the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and investment, Mariam Katagum, charged the auto companies to do more in the area of local content and have faith in Federal Government’s commitment to economic diversification.

Mrs Katagum, represented by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Nasir Gwarzo, said the the unveiling of the vehicles that were also slated to take part in the Argungu Motor Rally showed what the Nigerian automotive industry could offer.

NADDC Director-General, Jelani Aliyu, in a remark said so far about one billion dollars had been invested by the auto companies whose cars were being unveiled while 4,700 people were directly employed in the sector.