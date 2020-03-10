First female governor of Nigeria, Dame Virgy Etiaba has blamed the inequality among Women in the Nigerian society on lack of education.



Etiaba who was also the first female governor in Anambra state, further lamented that the killings and insurgency in the North East is caused by lack of Education.

The former Governor who disclosed this in Awka yeasterday during the celebration of this year’s World Women’s Day organized by Nigerian Association of Chambers of commerce women group called NAWORG, noted that should there be effective girl child education the problems of Women would be a thing of the past.

According to her “the only way out is for us to ensure the effective education of the girl child and while I was governor here in Anambra state I signed the girl child right into law.



It doesn’t stop at signing it into law but the policing and you must see it through and ensure that it is done and not just paying lip service to the issue.



When you look at the problems in the North East you will discover that it has to do with lack of education and had it been that the people of the North East were exposed to education they will not be doing what they are doing now.



In his address earlier the Anambra state Coordinator for National Association of Chamber of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture Women Group NACCIMA Women Organization Dr Mrs Uche P Chukwu noted that;



This year’s theme calls on us to reflect and actualize how we can realize Women’s rights and bring up a generation of women that will be Generation Equity.



She further explained that the philosophy behind the the celebration is ensure that ordinary Women can get a platform to enhance her business by getting ideas on gain attention from government and various agencies who offer financial assistance/training.