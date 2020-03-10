Ekiti Head of Service, (HoS), Mrs ‘Peju Babafemi, on Tuesday paid an unscheduled visit to some Ministries, Departments and Agencies, (MDAs) and the State Secretariat, commending the workers for their punctuality.

Babafemi expressed happiness over the prompt report of the workers at their duty posts, and particularly commended the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development for keeping their environment clean, advising other MDAs to emulate the ministry.

The HoS also directed some offices to immediately evacuate some electrical gadgets that littered their office corridors.

She said the state government would soon find a lasting solution to some unused furniture items and scraped metals packed in various parts at the secretariat.

Babafemi however, commended Gov. Kayode Fayemi-led administration for the launch of Opened Defecation Free, (ODF) programme, pledging the support of the Office of the Head of Service at implementing the Campaign.

“Workers must ensure they keep clean their environment, free of junks, refuse and unused materials at all times around their offices.

“I call on Ekiti workers to continue to cooperate with the state government for the realisation of the five focal points of the present administration,”she added.