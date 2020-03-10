A Grade I Area Court, Kubwa, on Tuesday ordered one Mrs Rachel Oladimeji to pay N169,500 to a businessman Mr Egbemba Vitalis as the cost of cans of palm oil she collected and failed to pay.

The Presiding Judge, Mr Muhammad Adamu, gave the order after several attempts to compelling Oladimeji to enter her defence failed.

Vitalis filed a civil case against Oladimeji in September, 2019, praying the court to help him recover the sum of N169, 500 being the balance of cans of palm oil purchased by Rachael.

He said that Oladimeji collected 31 cans of palm oil for N418,500 and paid him N249,000 and refused to pay the balance of N169,500 since October, 2018.

Adamu held that the court proceeded with the case and foreclosed the defendant’s right for cross-examination and passed judgment without her because she refused to appear.

Adamu said he relied on Order 9, Rule 3 of the Area Court Civil Procedure Rules before given his judgment.

The judge said an aggrieved party had the right to appeal the judgment in an FCT High Court within 30 days.