



The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), has appointed Mr. Patrick Ehidiamen Areghan as the new Head of National Office (WAEC) Nigeria.

He succeeds Mr. Olutise Isaac Adenipekun who retired from the services of the Council on March 5, 2020.

In a press release issued by Public Affairs Department and signed by the Head, Mr Demianus G. Ojijeogu, the new HNO who hails from Egbele, Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State, attended Egbele Primary School Uromi, Edo State from 1968 to 1973; Esan Grammar School, Uromi from 1973 to 1978.



He graduated from the University of Benin in 1983 summa cum laude with a B. Sc. (Hons) Degree in Political Science.

He also obtained a Post Graduate Diploma in Education from the University of Benin in 1989. In addition, he holds a Masters Degree in Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN). He is a Fellow of the Corporate Governance Professionals of Nigeria (FCGP).



He joined the services of The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) in October, 1989 as an Assistant Registrar II. He rose through the ranks to become Senior Deputy Registrar in April, 2018. Mr. Patrick Ehidiamen Areghan has undertaken many other responsibilities in different capacities for the Council.

Between 1989 and date, he has traversed the nooks and crannies of the country, serving in various examination and administrative capacities, thus:



Senior Deputy Registrar, Test Administration (January, 2019-March 5, 2020); Ag. Director of Administration and later, Director of Administration, (February, 2016 January, 2019); Zonal Coordinator, Abuja Zonal Office​ (August, 2014 – February, 2016); ​Zonal Coordinator, Port Harcourt Zonal Office​ (March, 2013 – August, 2014); Branch Controller, Kano Branch Office (October, 2009 – March, 2013); Head of Examinations and Deputy to the Zonal Coordinator, Ibadan Zonal Office​ (January, 2009 – October, 2009); Head of Examinations Security and Deputy to the Branch Controller, Lokoja Branch Office​ (January, 2005 – January, 2009); Head of Examinations Security and Deputy to the Branch Controller, Uyo Branch Office (September, 1994-January, 2005​); Head of Examinations Security and pioneer staff, Awka Branch Office (July, 1994 – September, 1994); Head of Examinations Security, Abuja Branch Office​ (June, 1990–July, 1994); Assistant Registrar/Subject Officer, Test Development Division, WAEC, Ogba, Lagos (October, 1989-June, 1990).



He has also attended many training courses and conferences within and outside Nigeria and has presented several papers at some of those conferences as well as at other fora.



He assumed office as the Head of the Nigeria National Office of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Until his appointment as Head of National Office, he was the Head of Test Administration Division, WAEC, Nigeria. Mr. Areghan is a Christian and is married with children.