An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday sentenced a 21-year-old man, Matthew Akindele, to one month community service for jumping into an apartment with the intent to commit a crime.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.A. Akokhia, sentenced Akindele following his pleaded guilty.

Akokhia, however, gave him an option of N15, 000 fine.

“You are hereby sentenced to one month community service with an option of N15, 000 fine.

“The sentence would serve as a deterrent to others who might want to engage in similar acts,” she held.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Adegoke Philip, told the court that Akindele committed the offence on Feb. 25 at Omole Phase 2, Ikeja.

He said that Akindele scaled a perimeter fence belonging to one Mr Kolawole Ajayi, with an intent to commit felony.

“The defendant jumped into the complainant’s compound and burgled his door to gain access into his apartment.

“When the complainant saw him, he raised alarm; neighbours rushed to the scene. The defendant took to his heels but was captured.

“When he was questioned on his mission, he could not give any satisfactory reason. He was then handed over to the police,” Phillip said.

The prosecutor noted that the offence contravened Section 406 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

(NAN)