Dunamis International Gospel Centre (DIGC ) has continued to break new grounds and set the pace in humanitarian services and human empowerments.

Just few days after commissioning the Abuja-Nasarawa boundary road, which was constructed by the church, the Senior Pastor of the DIGC, Dr. Paul Enenche and his wife, Dr. Mrs. Becky Enenche alongside other top dignitaries, on Monday commissioned some monumental projects powered by the church in Kubwa area of Abuja, under branch pastor Segun Ayodele.

READ ALSO: Pastor Paul Enenche constructs Mararaba road(Photos)



The projects included the construction of the District Estate road and the renovation of Government Secondary School, Kubwa, with the Installation of CCTVs in 32 classrooms ( the first of its kind in a government school, a long time vision of the principal come to pass ).

The event was witnessed by Senator Philip Aduda (FCT), senate minority whip, Hon. John Dyegh (Tarka/Gboko Federal constituency) Hon. Godday Samuel (Apa/Agatu), Hon. Tajudeen Yusuf (Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu), Hon. Micah Jiba (AMAC/Bwari) Rimande Shawulu (Takum /Donga/Ussa) Bwari local government Chairman, Hon John S Gabaya and Paramount chief of Kubwa, Bulus Yerima Pada and a host of others.



Speaking during the well attended programme, which was the day 4 of the Gwarinpa, Kubwa and Bwari Crusade, Dr. Paul Enenche said,

“In Acts 20:35, Paul the Apostle said he has laboured and has discovered that is more blessed to give than to receive.“There is a joy when somebody gives you something but the greatest blessing in life is the joy of giving.

I have said this before that nobody knows the joy of living, until they know the joy of giving.

We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give ; we make a living by what we get but make a difference by what we give.

And making a difference is superior to making a living.



“There are many people in this world today, who are just busy struggling to make a living. We may increase the standard of our life by what we get, but we increase the relevance of our existence by what we give.



“Making meaning is superior to making money; because there are many who make money but they make no meaning. We should also note that impact is better than income. Generosity is the meaning of prosperity because prosperity without generosity equals adversity. Riches without outreach equals wretchedness.



“And I think it is important for the world to know this because there are so many people who are busy trying to see what they can accumulate but they fail to understand that what we contribute is better than what we accumulate. “And I will say this finally that a life that is worth living is that life where a person’s presence is felt.



“We should so live, either as an individual, organization, church leader, political leader, etc, live so that your presence on earth can be felt and your absence can be noticed, because if your presence is not felt, your absence will not be noticed. And if your presence was not felt or your absence was never noticed, then your presence was never needed on earth.”



The Senior Pastor also recalled how a mother of a 200-L medical student of University of Ibadan ran to him some years back crying over her inability to see the boy through higher institution.In his magnanimity, Dr. Enenche, who is also a trained medical doctor alongside his wife intervened and saw the boy through the university.

Upon graduation, the young man returned with his certificate to thank him and Dr. Enenche recalled thus: “I told him that the only thank you I want from him was, go and work, pick up someone who cannot afford money to sponsor himself and train him to university level and then tell that person to train another person and let the chain continue.

I believe that as the chain continues, life would be better for us.



On her part, wife of the Senior Pastor, Dr. Mrs. Becky Enenche, took time to highlight some of the many projects executed by the ministry around the country. We will be giving details in another report.



Speaking earlier, the Senator representing FCT, who is also the minority whip of senate, Sen. Philip Aduda, lauded the Senior Pastor and the church for always reaching out to the society through several humanitarian projects.

The lawmaker specifically hailed the quality of the road construction and also prayed God to continue to uplift the church.



On his part, Hon. John Dyegh, representing Tarka/Gboko federal constituency, cited other monumental projects powered by the church.

The Benue lawmaker also a full member of Dunamis church, recalled that just few weeks ago, the Senior Pastor was in Mararaba area of the FCT to commission a road constructed by the church.

He also noted other projects such as donation of transformers, relief materials to IDPs, empowerment of widows/orphans and less-privileged, scholarships done by the church.

He thanked God for using his servants, Dr. Paul and Dr. Mrs. Becky Enenche, to put smiles on the faces of people.



IDOMA VOICE recalls that this is not the first time the church would be embarking on such project.



At about 10 years ago, the ministry opened up and upgraded a rural road of at about 17 km road length in Benue State.The church also built classroom blocks and renovated several schools in Benue State.

Similarly, the church came to the rescue of a community in Abuja, which had never had pipe-borne water for about 200 years.

During the heat of the Fulani herdsmen attack in Benue State, the church also donated trailer loads of relief materials to IDPs in Agatu and Daudu.

Such gesture was extended to IDPs in Abuja and Lokoja during the flooding, which rendered several persons homeless some years back.

Amazingly, every month, the church gives out empowerment/welfare outreach materials to many people; such as industrial ovens, sewing machines, diverse business ventures as well as wrappers in large quantities as well as food items.

SEE PHOTOS BELOW: